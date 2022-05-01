18-year-old Tell City man arrested for trespassing, trying to fight officers: Jasper Police

The Jasper Police department says an 18-year-old man was arrested for trying to break into a home and fighting officers Sunday morning.
Police say Michael Xavier James of Tell City was trying to break into a home around 8:45 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered he had broken into the same house before.
After he was medically cleared at Memorial Hospital, James was taken to the Dubios County Security Center.
Police say during the booking process, he tried to fight officers.
James has been charged with Intimidation, Residential Entry and Criminal Trespass.