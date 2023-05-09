18th Annual Junior Achievement Regional Business Hall of Fame held Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana celebrated the induction of four laureates during a breakfast and ceremony. The event recognizes individuals for their Business Excellence, Courageous Action, Vision and Innovation.
Now this event gives us and Junior Achievement the opportunity to recognize our region's most respected leaders for their commitment and investment in the community.
Those being honored in The Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame are part of a group of outstanding individuals who have made legendary contributions to the free enterprise system.
44News spoke with President & CEO, Marcia Forston, on the history of Junior Achievement, “Junior Achievement started more than 100 years ago. In the 70s, we entered the classroom and now we have a full portfolio of standards-based age-appropriate curriculum kindergarten through 12th grade that is delivered to students during the school day.”
44News spoke with Events & Marketing Manager, Melissa Bassemier, on what she was excited for with this year’s event, “I am so excited for the community to come together and honor those contributions that they have made. These business leaders really care about the community and it’s so wonderful that we get to honor them today.”
The people that were named and honored for the hall of fame are Greg Wathen, Mark Schroeder, James Bridwell Igleheart, and William McCurdy. No one can make a change without believing in themselves and their purpose.
Through their actions and accomplishments, the Business Hall of Fame Honorees provide inspiration for the next generation as they take the reins of leadership in the years to come.