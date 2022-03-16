19-Year-Old Evansville Girl Dies After Being Hit by Car While Crossing Lloyd Expressway

One of two pedestrians who were hit by a car while crossing the Lloyd Expressway on Tuesday night has died from their injuries and been identified as a 19-year-old girl, according to authorities.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Autumn Walsh of Evansville died from her injuries after being hit on Tuesday night.
According to the coroner's report, Walsh's official cause of death was blunt force trauma.
Previous Story: Two People Hit by Car Near the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue
Investigators told 44News the pair were crossing the street when the light turned green and a car came through the intersection and hit them.
The Evansville Police Department says that the other pedestrian who was hit was seriously injured, but is unsure of their current condition.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this developing story.