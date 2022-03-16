 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&
breaking

19-Year-Old Evansville Girl Dies After Being Hit by Car While Crossing Lloyd Expressway

  • 0
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle on March 15 2022 at Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

One of two pedestrians who were hit by a car while crossing the Lloyd Expressway on Tuesday night has died from their injuries and been identified as a 19-year-old girl, according to authorities.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Autumn Walsh of Evansville died from her injuries after being hit on Tuesday night.

According to the coroner's report, Walsh's official cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Previous Story: Two People Hit by Car Near the Lloyd Expressway and Rosenberger Avenue

Investigators told 44News the pair were crossing the street when the light turned green and a car came through the intersection and hit them.

The Evansville Police Department says that the other pedestrian who was hit was seriously injured, but is unsure of their current condition.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates on this developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you