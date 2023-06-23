1912 time capsules keeping the memory of the former Princeton High School alive.

Princeton, Ind. (WEVV) — A community is facing a historic loss with the planned demolition of their former high school built in 1912, but artifacts found might be enough to keep the memory alive.
Two 1912 time capsules were found at the former Princeton High School.
The capsules are just one of many finds that came from the demolition project on the building.
Dr. Eric Goggins, the North Gibson School Corp superintendent says, "There was some documentation from articles in the Clarion from 1912 that we were aware of that were stating that there was a time capsule in the corner stone."
More documents from the city revealed, however, that there was potentially more than one.
"We turned that cornerstone this morning and sure enough there's a second time capsule in the bottom. We are now in possession of both of those. They're still sealed we haven't opened them," says Dr. Goggins.
The property was sold with the communities hope that the building would stay standing, but after being sold to developers, they decided to tear it down.
Dr. Goggins said, "It certainly doesn't rest easy on us that a building that was built in 1912, the main building, as well as all the other buildings on the site are going to come down."
Sherri Mays, a former Princeton High School student says, "I went to school here, my grand kids went to school here, my daughters went to school here. It's really hard to grasp that our school is no longer going to be here. It's just such a big part of our history."
The loss of the building that holds memories for many generations has impacted the community, but through the help of historic conservators, many items apart of the property will be preserved and available to the public.
"It's going to be a process to figure out how all that work, but we're certainly going to preserve all those items to the best of our ability and for being on display in probably multiple different ways," says Dr. Goggins.
"With the time capsule we can keep the history there and build from that", says Mays.
The contents that are inside the capsules will not be revealed until August.