194 new positive COVID cases reported in western Kentucky counties over the last week

The Green River District Health Department says 194 people in its seven western Kentucky counties have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.
According to GRDHD, the 194 new positive cases and two new COVID-19 deaths were identified in the following counties:
- Daviess County: 93 new cases, 1 new death
- Hancock County: 6 new cases
- Henderson County: 26 new cases
- McLean County: 7 new cases
- Ohio County: 28 new cases, 1 new death
- Union County: 16 new cases
- Webster County: 18 new cases
The health department is currently releasing weekly COVID-19 reports for its seven-county district.
Leading up to the May 24 report, here are the new weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths reported by GRDHD over the last four weeks:
- April 26: 54 new cases, 3 new deaths
- May 3: 90 new cases, 3 new deaths
- May 10: 95 new cases, 9 new deaths
- May 17: 177 new cases, 3 new deaths
All counties in our area are back in the "Yellow" COVID-19 Community Level on the Kentucky Department for Public Health's coronavirus map, except for Daviess, McLean, and Ohio counties, which remain "Green."
GRDHD continues to urge the public to take health precautions, including receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.