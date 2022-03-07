1st Grader Raises $250 For Keep Evansville Beautiful

All of the 1st graders at Resurrection School were given $5 to spend to help improve the world.
One student, 6-year-old Piper Ethridge, went above and beyond, turning that $5 into $250.
To help replenish the earth and raise those funds, Piper got a little artistic.
"I painted like a pink tree and I also painted a flower," Piper Ethridge said. "And I also painted an earth, and I used my hand prints."
30 people placed bids on the art. In total, she sold four paintings.
She then donated all the money to keep Evansville Beautiful Friday.
"For her to come up with this idea of what was really important to her -- the earth -- is beautiful," said mother Courtney Ethridge. "And to draw on her interest of painting, that was beautiful too."
"I wanted to help the earth because I love the earth," Piper Ethridge said. "Because I love cleaning the earth and I love flowers on the earth. I really love the earth."
Piper is not just stopping at this art project. She is going to be participating in a park clean up in the next few weeks.