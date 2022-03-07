1st Grader Raises $250 For Keep Evansville Beautiful

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

1st Grader Raises $250 For Keep Evansville Beautiful

  • Updated
  • 0
All of the 1st graders at Resurrection School were given $5 to spend to help improve the world. 

One student, 6-year-old Piper Ethridge, went above and beyond, turning that $5 into $250.

To help replenish the earth and raise those funds, Piper got a little artistic.

"I painted like a pink tree and I also painted a flower," Piper Ethridge said. "And I also painted an earth, and I used my hand prints."

30 people placed bids on the art. In total, she sold four paintings.

She then donated all the money to keep Evansville Beautiful Friday.

"For her to come up with this idea of what was really important to her -- the earth -- is beautiful," said mother Courtney Ethridge. "And to draw on her interest of painting, that was beautiful too."

"I wanted to help the earth because I love the earth," Piper Ethridge said. "Because I love cleaning the earth and I love flowers on the earth. I really love the earth."

Piper is not just stopping at this art project. She is going to be participating in a park clean up in the next few weeks.

