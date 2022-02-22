$2,000 Raised in First Hour of Fundraiser Honoring Fallen Firefighter Jeremy Tighe

The McCutchanville Fire Department (MFD) in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, held a successful chili fundraising event over the weekend.
In an update shared Tuesday, MFD said that within the first hour of the fundraising event, all 100 gallons of the chili that was prepared had sold out.
With chili priced at $20 per gallon for the fundraising event, that's $2,000 worth of chili sold in the first hour.
The chili fundraiser was held Saturday in honor of fallen firefighter Jeremy Tighe, who made his last run with the McCutchanville Fire Department on Feb. 22, 2012.
While the chili sold out quick, the fire department says it still have t-shirts and challenge coins available for $20 each.
Money raised through Saturday's fundraising event will be used to help first responders who struggling during a time of need, as it has been in years past.