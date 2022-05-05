2 arrested in Hopkins County after large drug bust involving Mexican restaurant

Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a lengthy investigation in Hopkins County, Kentucky, investigators announced Thursday.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE-Narcotics Unit say they've been investigating a drug trafficking operation involving 31-year-old Christian Alatoree and 30-year-old Omar Alatroree for months.
After much investigation, authorities say they made separate traffic stops on Christian and Omar on the afternoon of May 4.
Authorities say that during the traffic stops, detectives found a "substantial amount" of suspected cocaine, marijuana, and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
Detectives said they later executed search warrants at Christian's home in Hanson, where they found more marijuana and more evidence of drug trafficking.
Finally, detectives said they executed a search warrant at the La Villita Mexican Grill restaurant on Sunset Road in Hanson, which is owned and operated by Christian.
Inside the restaurant, authorities say they found a large number of plastic bags containing suspected marijauana.
Both Christian and Omar were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on $1 million cash bonds.
Authorities say that after further investigation, it was discovered that both men were illegal immigrants, and ICE detainers were placed on both of them.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and that more arrests are expected.