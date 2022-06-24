2 arrested on dealing charges in Tell City after large amount of drugs found at hotel

Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges in Tell City, Indiana, after police say a large amount of drugs was found in their room at a local hotel.
The Tell City Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony Spencer of Corydon and 23-year-old Lillian Johnson of Bloomington were arrested on charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, and maintaining a common nuisance.
Police say the pair was arrested after a search of their room at a local hotel was conducted.
During that search, police say they found more than three ounces of suspected meth, three pounds of suspected marijuana, heroin, and other controlled substances.
Both Johnson and Spencer were booked into the Perry County Jail on $31,005 bonds.