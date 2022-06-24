 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

2 arrested on dealing charges in Tell City after large amount of drugs found at hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Spencer (L) and Lillian Johnson (R) via Tell City Police Department

Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges in Tell City, Indiana, after police say a large amount of drugs was found in their room at a local hotel.

The Tell City Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony Spencer of Corydon and 23-year-old Lillian Johnson of Bloomington were arrested on charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police say the pair was arrested after a search of their room at a local hotel was conducted.

During that search, police say they found more than three ounces of suspected meth, three pounds of suspected marijuana, heroin, and other controlled substances.

Both Johnson and Spencer were booked into the Perry County Jail on $31,005 bonds.

Tags

