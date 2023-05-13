2 arrested on drug charges after police searched a stolen vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— Two people face drug charges after police say they found and searched a stolen vehicle.
According to authorities, officers were patrolling the area of US 41 and Walnut Street on Friday around 8:00 p.m. when flock cameras alerted them that a stolen vehicle was nearby.
Authorities say they found the 2021 black Jeep Compass driving north on US 41 over the Lloyd Expressway.
Shortly after, the Jeep pulled into the Chuckles gas station parking lot on Virginia and Fares Avenue. Police conducted a felony car stop at the gas station.
According to officers, the driver was identified as William Ross, and the passenger was identified as Alexandria Nelson.
Both were removed from the Jeep, and officers searched the vehicle before it was towed.
According to the affidavit, officers found a baggy with a crystal-like substance inside a Taco Johns bag in the center console.
Authorities say the substance tested positive for methamphetamines.
According to officers, Ross told them he did not believe the vehicle was stolen. Authorities say Ross rented the Jeep from Enterprise and was supposed to return it on March 30. Enterprise notified Ross that he needed to return it. He also did not pay for the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
According to authorities, officers searched Nelson and found marijuana in her hoodie pocket. Authorities say Nelson later admitted to officers at the Vanderburgh County Jail that the meth inside the Taco Johns bag was hers.
The Jeep was towed to Tri-State Towing.
Nelson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Ross was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.