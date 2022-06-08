2-day job and career fair scheduled at Henderson County Public Library

Job-seekers in the Henderson, Kentucky area will have access to several potential employment options soon.
A two-day job and career fair is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at the Henderson County Public Library.
During the fair, which will happen from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 14 and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on June 15, job seekers will have access to 37 employers looking to fill openings.
Companies registered for the event are hiring for multiple positions ranging from entry to management skill levels. Many of the employers are also open to second chance employment.
Organizers say the fair is open to all job seekers looking to enter the workforce in Henderson. Participants can come and go at their convenience to connect with employers.
The event will take place in the library's Pittsburg Tank and Tower Group Room.
The library is located at 101 S Main St. in Henderson.
More information can be viewed on the Henderson Economic Development Facebook page. You can also RSVP on Facebook here.