2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say

2 people are now dead, and 2 are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson. 

According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson.  

Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m for an active shooter inside the building. 

Police located and detained Gibbs, who was still armed 2 hours later.

This is still an active scene, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Clay Street. 

