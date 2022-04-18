2 dead after Sunday night shooting in Evansville

Two people are dead after a shooting that happened on Evansville's northwest side late Sunday night.
Evansville Police Department officers arrived at an apartment on West Mill Road after 9:00 p.m. Sunday following a call of shots fired.
Officers saw two men with gunshot wounds. One man already passed away at the scene. The second man went to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
EPD said they believe both men assaulted each other and weren't seeking out any further suspects.
The names of both individuals and their cause of death will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office at a later time.
EPD is asking anyone with more information on the incident to call the Adult Investigation Unit at (812) 436-7979.