2 men have been rescued from a grain bin in Union County after a nephew jumped in to save his trapped uncle

A man has been successfully rescued by crews in Union County, Kentucky, after being trapped inside a grain bin for hours.
The situation unfolded sometime around noon on Wednesday at Omer Farms, between Morganfield and Sturgis.
We're told the man trapped inside the grain bin was 53-year-old Doug Omer, the owner of the farm.
Authorities at the scene told our crew that Doug's nephew, 25-year-old Logan Gough, initially tried to jump in the grain bin to get Doug out. After he was unable to get Doug out, he had to be pulled out by emergency crews too.
The rescue efforts started after Doug was able to use his cell phone to call his wife and 911.
Crews drained the grain out of the bin in an effort to get Doug free.
He was successfully freed from the grain bin around 4:25 p.m.
First responders say Logan's bravery helped to save Doug's life.
"Most people are not familiar with what can happen inside of these grains of corn, these wheat beans," said Rick White, director of emergency management for Union County. "It's just like a suction cup. It's like python. Once it starts caving in -- it's just going to start closing in on you. That's how dangerous it is. People don't think about those things. But Logan did what anybody in the county would do."
Doug has been airlifted to Deaconess Midtown.