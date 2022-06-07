 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 people die at Henderson County power plant after falling into a hole

  • Updated
  • 0
New Big Rivers Green Power Plant

Multiple emergency management agencies responded to the Big Rivers R.D. Green plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County on Tuesday following reports of two men who had "fallen into a hole."

The call came into dispatch at 12:50 pm Tuesday.

Multiple crews including Henderson City-County Rescue, Air Evac, Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Henderson County Emergency Management, and others were called to the scene.

A company spokesperson told our reporter on the scene that the two men are dead. They were still trapped in the hole and crews were working to recover their bodies.