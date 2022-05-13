2 shooting incidents reported in Evansville Thursday night

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say two shootings took place on Thursday night.
The first shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the area of Judson Street and E. Riverside Drive.
Police say that a red car with two people inside it was found with multiple bullet holes in it, but that both of the occupants were uninjured. Officers say they found a crime scene and spoke to multiple homeowners who had damage to their homes.
Then, around 10:00 p.m., officers were sent to a home near Monroe Avenue and S. Bedford Avenue for a report of shots fired.
When they got to the home, they say a man was found with a gunshot wound to his leg. They were treated by AMR and taken to the hospital.
Police say Crime Scene and detectives responded to both incidents to continue investigating.