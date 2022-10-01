2022 Evansville Half-Marathon held Saturday morning

Athletes from all over the Midwest were downtown today for the 2022 Evansville half-marathon.
"It's been a personal journey for me, actually this run sealed 10,000 miles for three years for me, so I have been training really hard. Just to see an achievement in my hometown it's really humbling," said runner Steve Matthews.
German American Bank was the title sponsor for this year of the event, which was put on by the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana. The YMCA has training programs throughout the year to help runners prepare for the big day, starting all the way back in may. This was the 19th year the race was held, attracting thousands to take part.
"It's an amazing feeling, to be able to run just gives you a feeling of freedom, but then to see the crowd, and then my family and friends coming through the finish line, I was all smiles, nothing but smiles today," Matthews added.
The race was held in ideal weather conditions, with a large number of people volunteering to help with traffic control and direct runners safely throughout the course. The 13.1 mile route wrapped around downtown Evansville, passing Bosse field, as well as Garvin and Bayard parks.
"Just to get this many people gathering on Saturday morning, with perfect weather, you couldn't ask for anything more," aid runner Jerry Lowry.