2022 Kentucky primary elections underway

The 2022 Kentucky primary elections are underway.
Several candidates are vying for their respective party's nomination for the general elections in November.
Early voting for the primaries wrapped up on Saturday, and election officials say the number of people who showed up at the polls was lower than expected, with roughly 100,000 Kentuckians casting their votes early.
Polls closed at 6:00 p.m. Stay with us on-air and online for LIVE updates as the results come in.