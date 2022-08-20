Tickets for the 2022 Newburgh Halloween Illuminations event will be on sale starting September 1st.
The event is a self-guided experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown trail.
Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins, and lights illuminate the trail.
The trail is from the Gene Aurand Trailhead located across the street from Mother Theresa's Treasures at the corner of SR 662 and Yorkshire Dr in Newburgh, IN to the Ohio River and back.
Tickets are $5 per person and a family 5-pack of tickets is $20.
Halloween Illuminations will be open nightly October 13-16 and 20-23 from 6pm to 9pm.
Tickets must be used 6pm to 9pm for your ticketed date and there are no refunds or rescheduling.