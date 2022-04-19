2022 STEM Fest to be held at EVSC's Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center will be the site of the 2022 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fest.
The 2022 STEM Fest will be open to the public on Saturday, April 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Organizers say the event will allow students to experience hands-on STEM activities from more than 40 booths from the community and from New Tech students, with topics including outer space, dinosaurs, chemistry, and more.
EVSC's Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center is located 1901 Lynch Road in Evansville
The event is free for all, and you can RSVP on Facebook.