2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally kicks off Thursday

There's a large motorcycle rally happening in Sturgis, Kentucky on Thursday.
The 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Motorcycle Rally is happening Thursday - Sunday at the Union County Fairground.
The rally will officially open at 7 a.m. Thursday, with several live bands performing throughout the night.
Friday and Saturday will include different games, contests, plus more music performances.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say drivers should be aware of heavy traffic along US 60 in Sturgis as the event gets underway. Motorists are reminded to be alert for motorcycles along area backroads as well.
The Union County Fairground is located at 125 Pryor Blvd. in Sturgis.
You can check out a full schedule for the bike rally on kentuckybikerally.com.