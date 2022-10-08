2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival draws to a close

Following a fun filled week on West Franklin Street, the 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival came to a conclusion on Saturday afternoon.
"It's just been such a great atmosphere this entire week, and we've certainly been afforded the weather for that too," said Brian Woods, 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Publicity Chairman.
After the past couple years of COVID restrictions, the crowds were back in full force, enjoying the atmosphere with their families and getting some of their favorite foods.
"So far so great, we love it every year - we always come a minimum of one time," said Brian Majors. " We are not done yet, but my favorite thing to get here is the Donut Bank Burger," added his son Aidan.
By the time 2pm rolled around, the total for the half-pot had climbed above $1.6 million, the largest in West Side Nut Club history. Festival goers braved the crowds and lines for a shot at scoring the winning numbers.
"I'm liking my odds, I'm very lucky. It's been fantastic, the weather has been great - I remember one of the last times I was here it was so hot, so this is a nice break to have some beautiful weather," said Ann Marie Aiello.
With the agreeable weather conditions, large crowds, and a massive half-pot, the 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was a huge success for everyone involved.
"We gotta thank the community for coming out once again - for supporting the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, and all these 130+ non profit booths. Kudos to everybody," Woods said.