2023 ‘Run for the Wall’ makes a stop in Haubstadt

  • Updated
Claire Dugan

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The Tri-State welcomed hundreds of motorcyclists on Tuesday, all riding for an incredible reason.

The 2023 Run for the Wall motorcyclists stopped at the Flying J in Gibson County to rest and refuel.

The group is part of a much larger organization riding coast-to-coast to honor our veterans.

“We started in Ontario, California seven days ago and we’re on our way to Washington, D.C.,” says Ted Kapner.

The group will visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Friday, May 27th.

