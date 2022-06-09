20th annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In happening Saturday

The 20th annual West Side Nut Club Cruise-In is set to take place this Saturday, June 11.
The event is happening from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on West Franklin Street in Evansville, between St. Joseph Avenue and Wabash Avenue.
During the free Cruise-In event, there will be music, raffle tickets, ice cream, and costumed characters for kids to enjoy while walking along historic West Franklin Street, which will be lined with classic cars, muscle cars, trucks, vintage street rods, custom motorcycles, and more.
If you're interested in displaying your vehicle during the event, organizers say you can register on the day of the event. Registrations will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. that day.
All registered participants will receive a free Dash Plaque, and category winners will receive a trophy during the awards presentation, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the corner of 10th and Franklin.
While the event is free, the Nut Club says donations will be accepted, with all proceeds benefiting the West Side Nut Club Scholarship Fund.