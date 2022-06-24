22 indicted in Webster County Jail drug trafficking investigation

Authorities in Webster County, Kentucky, are providing an update on an ongoing drug trafficking investigation at the Webster County Jail.
The Providence Police Department says that during a special-called grand jury meeting Thursday, 22 people were indicted in connection to the drug investigation at the jail.
As we previously reported, numerous people had already been arrested in connection to the investigation at the jail, including a former deputy jailer. In total, police said that 10 people had already been arrested earlier in the year, with 12 more suspects indicted during Thursday's grand jury meeting.
The 10 who were previously arrested in the investigation are:
- Scott Baskett
- Derrick Dempsey
- Johnny Daugherty
- Aaron Lovell
- Former Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen,
- Maggie Miller
- Terry Linkswiler
- Adam Gray
- Crystal Ferguson
- William Barnaby
Included in the 12 new suspected indicted is another deputy jailer and a former deputy jailer, plus 10 more inmates at the jail. They were named by police as:
- Christopher Belt,
- Uriah House,
- Christopher West,
- Charles Reynolds,
- James “Buddy” Spink
- John Washburn
- Keelie Duncan
- Hailie Brown
- Jared Newcom
- Benjamin Little
- Deputy Jailer Johnathan Brothers
- Former Deputy Jailer Rodney Puckett
Police say that warrants are expected for the additional 12 individuals indicted Thursday.
Investigators in the case say they believe the drug trafficking operation had been going on within the jail since July of 2021.
According to police, the 22 suspects in the case face charges including engaging in organized crime, conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession of meth, meth trafficking,