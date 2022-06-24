 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

22 indicted in Webster County Jail drug trafficking investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Webster County Jail

Webster County Jail (Providence Police Department)

Authorities in Webster County, Kentucky, are providing an update on an ongoing drug trafficking investigation at the Webster County Jail.

The Providence Police Department says that during a special-called grand jury meeting Thursday, 22 people were indicted in connection to the drug investigation at the jail.

As we previously reported, numerous people had already been arrested in connection to the investigation at the jail, including a former deputy jailer. In total, police said that 10 people had already been arrested earlier in the year, with 12 more suspects indicted during Thursday's grand jury meeting.

The 10 who were previously arrested in the investigation are:

  1. Scott Baskett
  2. Derrick Dempsey
  3. Johnny Daugherty
  4. Aaron Lovell
  5. Former Deputy Jailer Jacqueline McMillen,
  6. Maggie Miller
  7. Terry Linkswiler
  8. Adam Gray
  9. Crystal Ferguson
  10. William Barnaby

Included in the 12 new suspected indicted is another deputy jailer and a former deputy jailer, plus 10 more inmates at the jail. They were named by police as:

  1. Christopher Belt,
  2. Uriah House,
  3. Christopher West,
  4. Charles Reynolds,
  5. James “Buddy” Spink
  6. John Washburn
  7. Keelie Duncan
  8. Hailie Brown
  9. Jared Newcom
  10. Benjamin Little
  11. Deputy Jailer Johnathan Brothers
  12. Former Deputy Jailer Rodney Puckett

Police say that warrants are expected for the additional 12 individuals indicted Thursday.

Investigators in the case say they believe the drug trafficking operation had been going on within the jail since July of 2021.

According to police, the 22 suspects in the case face charges including engaging in organized crime, conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances, possession of meth, meth trafficking, 

