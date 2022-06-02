23-year-old Henderson woman dies after backing car over power lines, sheriff's office says

A 23-year-old Henderson, Kentucky woman is dead after backing her vehicle over some downed power lines on Thursday morning, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened early Thursday morning on Larue Road just west of Holloway Lane in Henderson County.
The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Aureah Grimes of Henderson was driving down Larue Road when she hit a utility pole that was leaning over from a storm.
HCSO says three other people were also in the car with Grimes: 23-year-old Brice Easley of Henderson, 22-year-old Jayla Barre of Bowling Green, and 18-year-old Alysiana Langley of Henderson.
The sheriff's office says that after the crash, Langley got out of the vehicle, while Barre and Easley remained inside.
That's when Grimes tried to back the vehicle up and drove over some live power lines, according to the sheriff's office.
According to HCSO, Barre was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Easley was shocked, but was uninjured. Grimes was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time.