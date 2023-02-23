24-hour Henderson prayer service

Henderson churches have joined across the city to pray, as they perform a 24-hour service for the community.
One Life Church is hosting this event to unite 12 churches and the city in praying together, whether you normally attend the church or not.
An individual has been inside the church at all times for help to the Henderson community. They have invited individuals, families, Groups, Teams, and everything in between to join.
We spoke with One Life’s Directional Team President, Mark Weaver, on how the church serves the community, “Well, we feel like we exist for the community. To help Henderson flourish, and that’s not just for our church. We think that part of our call as followers of Christ is for the whole city, to be a city of hope. Well radical belonging, it means that this is the place that people have a place at the table. Doesn’t matter where they come from. They can belong here.”
There will be prayer guides available around the church to help you pray for different areas, such as our city, marriages, the next generation, and more.
If you are unable to make the event, you can still pray with the church anytime virtually on their digital prayer hub.
This event is open to the public, as has been since midnight this morning. The service will continue until midnight.