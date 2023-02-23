 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

24-hour Henderson prayer service

One Life Church in Henderson

One Life Church is hosting a 24 hour prayer service that 12 different churches are taking part in.

Henderson churches have joined across the city to pray, as they perform a 24-hour service for the community.

One Life Church is hosting this event to unite 12 churches and the city in praying together, whether you normally attend the church or not.

An individual has been inside the church at all times for help to the Henderson community. They have invited individuals, families, Groups, Teams, and everything in between to join.

We spoke with One Life’s Directional Team President, Mark Weaver, on how the church serves the community, “Well, we feel like we exist for the community. To help Henderson flourish, and that’s not just for our church. We think that part of our call as followers of Christ is for the whole city, to be a city of hope. Well radical belonging, it means that this is the place that people have a place at the table. Doesn’t matter where they come from. They can belong here.”

There will be prayer guides available around the church to help you pray for different areas, such as our city, marriages, the next generation, and more.

If you are unable to make the event, you can still pray with the church anytime virtually on their digital prayer hub. 

This event is open to the public, as has been since midnight this morning. The service will continue until midnight.

