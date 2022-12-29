‘2nd Annual Giving Tree of Warmth’ giving away over 300 articles of winter clothing

With the help of three restaurants on Haynie’s Corner, Hope Fussner aims to keep those in need warm.
Last year, Fussner organized the first ever ‘Giving Tree of Warmth.’
Fussner collected around 100 items, from scarves, to hats and gloves, and invited anyone to come and take whatever they needed.
“They were all taken within 24 hours. So there was a need,” Fussner tells 44News.
This year, she aimed to go even bigger.
The goal for the event was to have at least 200 items for anyone who needs it to come and take it.
Fussner says that goal has been met and surpassed.
“Mo’s, Bokeh Lounge, and the Brew Pub are all collecting items for me this year. We have over 300 items collected already,” Fussner says.
The event starts at 8 a.m. on January 7th.
The items will be placed at the Haynie’s Corner fountain.
Fussner, Mo's House, Haynie's Corner Brewery Company and Bokeh Lounge are accepting donations through the event.
For more information, visit the event page titled '2nd Annual Giving Tree of Warmth' Facebook.