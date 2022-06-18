2nd Annual Pride in the Park celebrates love in Evansville

Over in Vanderburgh County, they were able to show the Evansville community it's ok to love who you love with the 2nd Annual Pride in the Park event Saturday.
There was live music from local artists and everyone was welcome to attend the event at Garvin Park.
Food trucks, vendors and several non-profit organizations were in attendance.
With help from the Hudson & Reed Foundation, this years event was able to take place.
"It's very nice that we've all collaborated and came together to show support for one another and show each other that it's all about love and understanding and being there for one another," said James Kemmerer, found of Pride in the Park. "We have fought a long fight and the fight is still continuing and the fight will never end but we have come such a long way."
They continued their celebration into the night, with a dance party and musical performances from local artists.