$3.4M in funding announced for Evansville Regional Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday that the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) was receiving $3,420,000 in funding.
According to a news release from the FAA, the funding going to EVV is included in $1 billion in funding being awarded to 85 airports around the country.
Also on the list of airports receiving funding is the Henderson City-County Airport (EHR) in Henderson County, Kentucky, with $247,950 being distributed for projects there.
The announcement from the FAA says that the $3.4 million will be used at EVV to replace outdated HVAC equipment, lighting, and passenger access systems. In Henderson, the funding will be used to help pay for a roof replacement.
The first round of $1 billion in funding that was announced across the US on Thursday is part of $5 billion in total funds that will be distributed.
You can see the full news release from the FAA here, and see an interactive map of all the airports receiving funding below.