Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 25 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

$3.69 per-gallon gas draws large crowd at Evansville gas station

  • Updated
  • 0
$3.69 gas at Busler CountryMark on Friday, June 24

Drivers were flocking to an Evansville gas station on Friday in an attempt to take advantage of low prices at the pump.

Gas prices at the CountryMark station outside of Busler Enterprises Inc. on the corner of Diamond Avenue and N. St. Joseph Avenue dropped to $3.69 per gallon.

The station is one of many participating in CounrtyMark's 'Fueling Freedom' event.

In a news release, CountryMark says that 50 cents will be donated to military families for every gallon of gas pumped through 5 p.m.

A total of 34 CountryMark fuel stations are participating in the event.

