$3.69 per-gallon gas draws large crowd at Evansville gas station

Drivers were flocking to an Evansville gas station on Friday in an attempt to take advantage of low prices at the pump.
Gas prices at the CountryMark station outside of Busler Enterprises Inc. on the corner of Diamond Avenue and N. St. Joseph Avenue dropped to $3.69 per gallon.
The station is one of many participating in CounrtyMark's 'Fueling Freedom' event.
In a news release, CountryMark says that 50 cents will be donated to military families for every gallon of gas pumped through 5 p.m.
A total of 34 CountryMark fuel stations are participating in the event.