$3.7M investment creating 175 new jobs at Columbia Brands USA in Robards

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says a multi-million dollar investment is bringing 175 new full-time jobs to the city of Robards.
Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that Columbia Brands USA LLC, a manufacturer of apparel and footwear products, will expand its presence in Henderson County with a $3.7 million investment in its existing distribution operation creating 175 full-time jobs.
The $3.7 million is being invested by Columbia Brands USA into facility upgrades and new equipment to accommodate the relocation of a performance fishing gear line from the company’s distribution facility in Oregon.
New jobs created will include warehouse associates and supervisory positions.
We're told the jobs will pay an average hourly wage of $24, including benefits.
The upgrades at the 520,000-square-foot distribution center in Robards are expected to begin in May of 2022, and be completed by May 2023.