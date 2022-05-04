3 arrested after package containing 1,374 grams of meth intercepted in Evansville: affidavit

Three people were arrested on several charges in Evansville after several pounds of methamphetamine being shipped in a UPS package was intercepted, according to authorities.
It happened on Tuesday, May 3, when detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were contacted by UPS about a suspicious package coming from the greater Los Angeles, California area, to an apartment on Oak Street in downtown Evansville.
Authorities say the package was sent with early next-day air shipping, which would cost the shipper up to $300 to have shipped. They also say it was addressed to a "Tiffany Brown," but that a no one by that name lived at the apartment on Oak Street.
A K9 officer was used to check the package and signaled that there were narcotics inside, allowing detectives to get a search warrant for the package.
Authorities say that when they checked the package, they found about 1,374 grams of suspected meth inside; or just over three pounds. They say the substance was concealed within several picture frames packaged in the parcel.
Investigators set up surveillance at the Oak Street apartment and conducted a controlled delivery of the package. They say they saw 39-year-old Patricia Minor step out and grab the package and take it inside after it was delivered.
After that, investigators served a search warrant on the apartment.
They say that the resident of the apartment, 55-year-old Blinda Lundburg, saw them coming up to the door, and that she tried to quickly close the door on them and go inside.
Authorities say they forced their way inside, and that numerous cell phones, smoking devices, and a firearm were found, along with another person, 45-year-old Colin January.
When investigators spoke to Minor, they say she told them that the package was being delivered to January but that she didn't know what was inside it. She later said that she suspected the package contained drugs, and that she had bought drugs from January in the past, according to authorities.
January and Minor were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges. Lundburg was also booked into the jail on charges of maintaining a common nuisance.
Lundburg's bond was set at $750, while Minor and January are being held on no bond.