3 charged in connection to armed robbery in Henderson, police say

Three young suspects have been taken into custody and charged in connection to an armed robbery incident that happened on Thursday in Henderson, Kentucky.
The Henderson Police Department says two 18-year-olds, Raymond Clement and Lamont Ridley Jr., along with an unnamed 17-year-old accomplice, were charged in connection to the robbery.
HPD says officers were sent to the Seven Oaks apartment complex on Lakeview Drive around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday after someone called 911 and said that three males wearing red hoodies had robbed him and stole his car.
About an hour later, HPD says the victim was able to ping his phone in Horseshoe Bend in Henderson.
When officers found the car, they say it was wrecked, and that it had multiple bullet holes in it. They also say they found multiple shell casings nearby.
Through their investigation, HPD says detectives developed Clement as a suspect. While surveillance was being conducted on Clement’s residence and truck, HPD says three males were seen leaving.
When officers tried to stop the trio, HPD says they took off running. They say Ridley Jr. followed officers' orders and was taken into custody, and that Clement and a 17-year-old were caught a short time later.
HPD says authorities searched Clement's home and truck, and that several red hoodies were found. They say they also found a sawed-off shotgun, and stolen property that belonged to the robbery victim. Additionally, they say two handguns and a ski mask were found hidden nearby.
According to police, all three of the suspects were charged with Robbery. Clement was also charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.
Police say Clement is also being charged in connection to two shootings that happened in Henderson in just the past week. In one of those shootings, a home on Stewart Avenue was shot. In the other, an apartment had been shot near Clay Street.