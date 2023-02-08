3 charged in drug trafficking organization in Madisonville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Franklin, Gallatin, Hardin, Saline and Williamson. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and
Union.

* WHEN...Until 330 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Harrisburg, Mount Vernon, Eldorado, Shawneetown,
Haubstadt, Darmstadt, Poseyville, Uniontown, Galatia,
Ridgway, Equality, Cynthiana, Creal Springs, Carrier Mills,
Blairsville, Kasson, Raleigh, Elizabethtown and Stonefort.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

3 charged in drug trafficking organization in Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0
3 charged in drug trafficking organization in Madisonville

 42-year-old Talisha L. Moore,  43-year-old James A. Moore, 42-year-old Joshua T. Skinner

 El'Agance Shemwell

A month long drug trafficking investigation, has led to the arrest of 3 Madisonville residents. 

In January, the Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Units received tips about a home in the 600 block of Broadway Street, trafficking various types of illicit drugs. According to MPD, detectives made several traffic stops on vehicles leaving the residence. 

Wednesday, a search warrant was executed on the home and officers say they seized a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana, cocaine, meth, counterfeit fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia. 

As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old James A. Moore, 42-year-old Talisha L. Moore, and 42-year-old Joshua T. Skinner were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several drug-related charges.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you