3 Muhlenberg County residents indicted on child porn charges, attorney general says

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that three Muhlenberg County residents had been indicted on child pornography charges through action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit.
According to AG Cameron, 23-year-old Ethan Aaron Sparks of Central City, 24-year-old Gillian Marie Bledsoe of Drakesboro and 23-year-old Justin Lane Gibson of Greenville were indicted on charges related to the distribution and possession of child pornography.
Cameron said that a Muhlenberg County Grand Jury indicted Sparks on one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony) and 26 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony).
As for Bledsoe and Gibson, they were each indicted on one count of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (Class D Felony), according to Cameron.
Detective Lloyd Ray of the Kentucky State Police Cyber Crimes Unit investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.
Assistant Attorney General Eric Finke presented the case before the Muhlenberg County Grand Jury on behalf of the Commonwealth.