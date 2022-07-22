3-year-old girl rescued from Evansville house fire Friday morning

Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home along East Michigan Street.
Dispatch received a call around 9:45 A.M. for a fire at a home. When crews arrived, there were reports a young child stuck upstairs in the middle room.
Fire crews entered the front door, but were met with very high heat and zero visibility to the stairs. Additional crews arrived and were able to rescue her by climbing through the window with a ladder.
AMR was already on scene and transported the girl to Deaconess, but she was later flown to Riley's Children's Hospital. The initial report states she had burns to her left arm and leg, as well as smoke inhalation.
The was extinguished within 30 minutes. The fire and cause remains under investigation.
CenterPoint Energy was also called to the scene to shut off utilities to the home.