...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Fulton Kentucky to Fairfield
Illinois line.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

3-year-old girl rescued from Evansville house fire Friday morning

East Michigan Street Fire

Evansville Fire Department responded to a house fire at a home along East Michigan Street.

Dispatch received a call around 9:45 A.M. for a fire at a home. When crews arrived, there were reports a young child stuck upstairs in the middle room.

Fire crews entered the front door, but were met with very high heat and zero visibility to the stairs. Additional crews arrived and were able to rescue her by climbing through the window with a ladder.

AMR was already on scene and transported the girl to Deaconess, but she was later flown to Riley's Children's Hospital. The initial report states she had burns to her left arm and leg, as well as smoke inhalation.

The was extinguished within 30 minutes. The fire and cause remains under investigation.

CenterPoint Energy was also called to the scene to shut off utilities to the home.