30 new full-time jobs coming to Henderson with $4.5M SITEX Corp. expansion

30 new full-time jobs are coming to Henderson, Kentucky, thanks to a $4.5 million expansion by SITEX Corp., Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
SITEX is a family-owned uniform and linen rental business based in Henderson.
The company is investing in its Henderson operation to create 2,500 square-feet of space, bring in new equipment, and expand its loading dock and automation processes.
“I am thrilled to see yet another existing Kentucky business expand in our state,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project will create dozens of good jobs for our residents and position SITEX for even more growth in the future. Congratulations to Henderson and the Western Kentucky region on yet another great investment and job-creation project.”
According to a press release from the governor's office, the new jobs will pay an average hourly wage of $20 including benefits.
Henderson Mayor Steve Austin commented on the expansion announcement, and said the company has been a great local partner.
“We are so fortunate to have this locally-based industry in our community and happy to see them grow and prosper,” Mayor Austin said. “SITEX has always been a great community partner with both their management and employees. We know the new workforce additions will continue that history.”
SITEX's Henderson project is expected to get underway immediately and be completed by 2026.
The company’s additional facilities operate in Louisville, Paducah, Nashville, Tennessee, and Jasper, Indiana.