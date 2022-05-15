Man arrested for shooting of Owensboro Police officer after manhunt across Kentucky and Indiana

Police say they have arrested 32-year-old Bronson T. Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana, in connection to the Saturday night shooting of an Owensboro Police Department officer.
After several tips, detectives were able to identify Lindsey as the suspect in the shooting and obtain an arrest warrant.
He was found in Spencer County around 5:12 a.m. Sunday and taken into custody to the Spencer County Jail.
Police say that Lindsey is being charged with:
- Robbery – 1st Degree
- Assault – 1st Degree (Police Officer)
- Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree (Police Officer)
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
- Theft by Unlawful Taking of an Automobile - $10,000 - $1,000,000
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
Police say Lindsey had shot an officer at the Eagles Convenience Store just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. The officer had been trying to track him down after he was identified as a suspect in a robbery at Franey's Food Mart earlier in the day.
Andrew Boggess, public information officer with the Owensboro Police Department, says when the officer confronted Lindsey, he shot one round at him from his handgun, striking the officer in his arm.
"The suspect immediately stole an Owensboro Police Department police vehicle belonging to the officer and fled the scene," Boggess said.
The officer was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The stolen cruiser was was found a short time later in Spencer County that night. It wasn't until early Sunday morning, Lindsey was finally in handcuffs.
The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper Police Department, and Santa Claus Police Department all helped in the search for Lindsey.
44News Reporter Sidney Spencer will have full coverage of the shooting and the capture of Lindsey at 44News at 9:00 p.m. on FOX44 and 10:00 p.m. on CBS44.