36-Year-Old Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges: Owensboro Police

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Shawneetown. .Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises on the Ohio River. The river will rise above flood stage at these locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage through next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday, February 28. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Monday morning to a crest of 38.1 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 27. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&