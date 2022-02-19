36-Year-Old Man Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges: Owensboro Police

A 36-year-old Owensboro man has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.
The Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Detectives, Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force (HIDTA) and Homeland Security worked together to execute a search warrant on Friday on Skylar Chase Riney, that resulted in his arrest.
He is charged with:
1) 6 counts of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon (Enhancement)
2) 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Enhancement)
3) 3 counts of Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
4) 1 count Trafficking in Marijuana (over 5 pounds) 1st offense (Enhancement),
5) 1 count Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or greater offense (over 2 grams of Methamphetamine) (Enhancement)
6) 1 count Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives) (Enhancement)
7) 1 count Deliver or Manufacture Drug Paraphernalia This drug investigation resulted in 11 pounds of Marijuana, 7 grams of Methamphetamine, 180 Fentanyl pills, 6 handguns, a shotgun, and over $1,000 in U.S. currency being seized.
Police say three of the handguns they recovered had been reported stolen.