37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audubon Mill Park in Henderson

The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audubon Mill park in Henderson, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.
Attendees to the free event could hear from some of the most popular acts in bluegrass music, such as David Grier, King's Highway, and The Price Sisters, among others.
The festival is in it's second year back on schedule, after it was forced to cancel in 2020 due to Covid restrictions. Staff said that the crowd was the largest they had seen in several years, with people coming from all over the country to attend.
"It is a free festival for anyone and everyone that wants to come and it is a completely family oriented festival with folk life, artisans, food booths, and free music Friday and Saturday - always the second week of August," said festival organizer Monica Hargis.
The event was made possible thanks to people in the community volunteering their time and skills to share their love of bluegrass music with the Tri-State area.