$4.4M project bringing fiber-powered internet access to thousands in Boonville

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor
flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and
Shawneetown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor
flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The
river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

$4.4M project bringing fiber-powered internet access to thousands in Boonville

  • Updated
  • 0
ethernet internet

Officials in Boonville, Indiana, are partnering up with AT&T for a a multi-million dollar project to provide fiber-powered broadband access to thousands of locations around the city.

The $4.4 million project is estimated to provide the state-of-the-art fiber network to more than 4,000 customer locations throughout the city.

"It's important that the residents of Boonville have the connectivity they deserve," said Mayor Charlie Wyatt, City of Boonville. “Building a super-fast, reliable fiber network will give them instant access to online educational, healthcare and business resources.”

Officials say the network should be completed about 18 months after the final agreement has been signed. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Boonville, and a final contract between AT&T and the city.

After the contract is completed, AT&T says extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately.

In 2021, AT&T also entered into a $39.6 million contract with Vanderburgh County to bring bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in unincorporated areas.

