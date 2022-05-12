$4.4M project bringing fiber-powered internet access to thousands in Boonville

Officials in Boonville, Indiana, are partnering up with AT&T for a a multi-million dollar project to provide fiber-powered broadband access to thousands of locations around the city.
The $4.4 million project is estimated to provide the state-of-the-art fiber network to more than 4,000 customer locations throughout the city.
"It's important that the residents of Boonville have the connectivity they deserve," said Mayor Charlie Wyatt, City of Boonville. “Building a super-fast, reliable fiber network will give them instant access to online educational, healthcare and business resources.”
Officials say the network should be completed about 18 months after the final agreement has been signed. The project is contingent upon funding approval by the city of Boonville, and a final contract between AT&T and the city.
After the contract is completed, AT&T says extensive planning and engineering work will begin immediately.
In 2021, AT&T also entered into a $39.6 million contract with Vanderburgh County to bring bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in unincorporated areas.