4 arrested in Beaver Dam for having meth and guns with a child present, sheriff says

Four Beaver Dam adults have been arrested for having drugs and guns in the presence of a child, according to authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky.
The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Beaver Dam Police Department and Hartford Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Bruce School Rd. in Beaver Dam on Friday, May 13th.
During the search, they found several grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including scales, baggies, and several glass pipes and bongs.
Law enforcement officials also found a short barrel shotgun with rounds.
The most startling discovery was that there was a child in the home.
35-year-old Jared E. Blanton, 20-year-old Kaela A. Hillard, 26-year-old Mary A. Riley, and 28-year-old Dustin W. Riley of Beaver Dam were all arrested.
Social Services took the child.
Blanton was charged with:
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)
- Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)
- Poss. of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Hillard was charged with:
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree (firearm enhanced)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced)
- Traff. Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (firearm enhanced)
Dustin Riley and Mary Riley were charged with:
- Poss. of marijuana
- Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia