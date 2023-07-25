43rd anniversary of Terri Howell's unsolved murder case

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — There are only a handful of unsolved homicide cases in Daviess County, and the murder of 24-year-old Terri Howell is one of them.
Tuesday marked 43 years since Terri's body was found in a burning abandoned farmhouse in eastern Daviess County.
Now the family and investigators are speaking out to bring new light to this mysterious cold case and potentially find new leads.
On July 25th, 1980, Terri and a friend were hanging out at the Hasty Tasty, a popular bar and restaurant that used to sit on the corner of East 4th Street and Leitchfield Road.
"They were looking for a way home, her and her friend. They made a couple of calls and couldn't get anyone to come get them. Someone there that they were talking to offered them a ride home," says Penny Howell.
Terri and the unnamed friend then got into a light blue 1960s model Ford passenger with round lights, with an unknown man.
Witnesses describe the man as a white male with brown hair, approximately 5 ft. 10 inches tall with a slender build.
According to reports, the two realized the man was driving in the opposite direction of their homes.
Penny Howell states "Around the area of 144 and Reid Road, it seems that maybe the passenger that was her friend jumped from the car and somehow made her way back into town and called for a ride."
The friend stated she was almost hit by a car that was behind them, but detectives never located the driver.
As far as Terri goes, that part remains a mystery. What happened to the young, quiet mother? And why didn't the friend contact police?
Penny Howell, the mother of Terri's grandchildren has been searching for those answers for decades.
"Some of this makes more since now then it did back then so I feel like coming along within the last year or so we have a lot more information," Howell says.
On the evening of July 25th, Terri's body was found inside a burning abandoned farmhouse on Lanham Road, in rural Daviess County.
She was immediately taken for an autopsy then buried at Owensboro Memorial Gardens on July 26th in a gifted lot.
"Something that we have found odd and we don't have real clear answers on, is why she was buried so quickly and how she was buried so quickly without it seeming like there was consent," Howell said. "Of course Terri's mother and father are passed away now so we're not 100% clear on what happened."
The Autopsy concluded she was already dead before the fire was set.
"This was a horrible crime that was committed. The fact that the people who committed this crime could go unpunished after all these years it's very disturbing we want to make sure if the violet is still out there we're able to bring them to justice," says Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman.
The case is unlike most because family members, the only eyewitness, and potential suspects have passed away. The Hasty Tasty closed down and the old farmhouse was demolished in 2000.
"We still have some evidence that we can periodically send back in and ask them to do an analysis on it, but of course you do run the risk of degrading that evidence or exhausting what's available. But 43 years into this, we are going to try to do everything we can," says Sheriff Youngman.
If you have any information regarding this case, you're can contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or email Justiceforterrihowell@gmail.com.