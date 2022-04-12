44NEWS Exclusive: Autistic Man Made Honorary Deputy with Posey County Sheriff's Office

"It's just the thing that I love to do," said 27-year-old Anthony Doty, "Helping other people out."
Doty was born with Autism and Cohens Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes developmental delay -- something his parents did not know when they adopted him at only 15-months-old.
"They said he 'would not be able to walk or talk,'" said dad David.
"People said he 'wouldn't be able to do anything or make anything of himself,'" said mom Amber.
This was far from the truth. Doty has lived a full life, volunteering with fire departments and law enforcement agencies all throughout Posey County.
"I'll respond to a car accident or a structure fire," Anthony Doty said.
Monday, Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham gave him a badge, and along with it, the title of honorary deputy.
"He's involved in all these organizations and it brings us joy," Sheriff Latham said. "We want him around."
When there is an emergency, Anthony will help with traffic control.
That's not his only duty though.
"It's not uncommon in the summer when he comes to me and says, 'Hey Sheriff, is there somewhere you want me to patrol? I can patrol across the street at the park?'" said Sheriff Latham. "And it's like, 'Yeah Anthony, that would help out quite a bit.' You know, and he does."
There are two items Anthony will not leave the house without -- an emergency radio where he can tune into the fire and police channels.
Then there is his sensory stuffed animal Sparky.
When Anthony is not helping out first responders, he is working at the community center or at the Parks Department in the summer.
His parents, could not be more proud.
"For him to come in and be accepted is a huge thing," Amber Doty said. "People with disabilities don't always have that grace given to them."