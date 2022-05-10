44News Exclusive: Evansville Detective who spotted Vicky and Casey White’s car in motel lot speaks out

It was at the Motel 41, just a few blocks from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, where Alabama fugitives Vicky and Casey White had been hiding out in Evansville since May 3rd.
We caught up with the motel owner of 12 years, Paul Shaw.
"It’s shocking and surprising,” Shaw said. “Why they chose Evansville?”
Shaw says he had no idea the fugitives had been staying there for almost a week, until the US Marshall's Service swarmed the area Monday afternoon.
Among the owners claims -- someone else, checked them in.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells 44News he believes Casey and Vicky White paid someone off, maybe a couple of hundred dollars to book the room, so they could stay there.
But, the VCSO is not looking for any accomplices, and not looking to arrest anyone else in this case.
The motel has 24 hour surveillance in the check-in area, but the owner says he never got the two on tape.
Shaw says he only knows the person who bought their stay paid for two weeks and requested no service.
"We saw no suspicious activity,” he said. “Nothing."
So how did law enforcement finally track the criminals down?
It was half determination and half luck.
Darren Richardson, an Evansville Police Detective of 23 years who works the auto theft beat, tells 44News in an exclusive interview, they got a tip Casey and Vicky White had been spotted in a 2005 grey Cadillac at a car wash the previous week.
"After I got that information, I started checking around local hotels,” Detective Richardson said. “Some of the places I thought they might be staying."
But it was a bust.
“I wasn't able to locate them at that time," he said.
Until it wasn't.
Right as he got off his shift and was driving home on US 41....
"I happened to look over and I saw a Cadillac that matched the description of what the fugitives had," he said.
Detective Richardson quickly sprang into action, calling the U.S. Marshall's Service.
"He asked me if I could get the license plate," he said. "So, I turned back around, swung through the parking lot, and got him the license plate for the vehicle."
It was them.
After a police pursuit, the fugitives were caught.
Casey White is now facing several charges.
Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head.
As for the detective who helped put an end to the 11-day man hunt, he says it is gratifying.
“Law enforcement, it's their job to go out and catch the bad guys, especially when you got two fugitives on the run for as long as they were," Detective Richardson said. "Especially to find out they were here in Evansville. And to bring closure to the family down in Alabama and just to know the two people we were looking for are now off the streets."