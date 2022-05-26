44News Exclusive: Family of Casey White's victim meets car wash manager James Stinson

It's been 17 days since the manhunt for Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White ended in Evansville, all because of the watchful eyes of a car wash manager.
On Thursday, Connie Ridgway's family, the woman Casey White is accused of murdering made their way to meet James Stinson.
"It's a pleasure to meet you, I cant believe it. If you guys hadn't come to me, I was coming to you," says Stinson.
In 2015, Connie Ridgeway was murdered in her home, in Rogersville, Alabama. A tragedy, full of unanswered questions Austin and Cameron Williams have to live with everyday.
"She would take people to Birmingham to the doctor and not expect anything. She was on fixed income but she'd take people to Birmingham, Huntsville, and do all kinds of things for people just cause it was the right thing to do," says Cameron Williams.
Her sons say, their moms big heart is the reason they continue to fight for justice. Even after learning Casey White escaped from jail, with the help of former corrections officer Vicky White on April 29th.
Williams adds, "The first thing they told us was that he escaped. We thought he was in Tuscaloosa, we thought he was in the state prison. We had no idea he was in the county jail."
The family, along with Mark White who is an advocate for Justice for Connie Ridgeway say they do not hate White, they just want to know the truth of what happened the night of October 23rd, 2015.
"The fight still happens, it doesn't stop because we know she's gone. somebody did it. We would like to have Casey white tell the truth," says Mark White.
But with the accused killer on the run, their hope for the truth dwindled.
Until Weinbach Car Wash manager James Stinson saw something and said something.
"This is the bay they went into, I got him on camera coming down South Weinbach."
11 days into the manhunt, Stinson spotted Casey White on his surveillance video ditching his truck in his car wash bay and leaving with Vicky White. After alerting the authorities, the US Marshalls made their way to Evansville.
Although this will not change what happened in the past, they believe the escape was a blessing in disguise.
"She is a very important part of this story. It's the reason why it happened is to get justice for Connie. I feel it in my heart."