44News Investigates: Madisonville Mayor considering taking over ambulance services

Medical Center Ambulance Service vehicle
Josh Myers

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — When you have a medical emergency, you call 911, but people in Madisonville might be seeing a big change in who shows up, and hopefully, how fast they show up.

44News obtained documents showing that Mayor Kevin Cotton may want ambulance services in Madisonville to change hands. In a letter to Hopkins County’s independent, nonprofit ambulance service provider, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Mayor Cotton made several proposals, including one to take over the emergency service, folding the vital first responders into the city government.

In a later correspondence, the mayor said Madisonville firefighters waited 20 minutes or more for Medical Center Ambulance Service to arrive on hundreds of medical calls in the past 18 months.

44News provided the mayor’s letters to a member of the Madisonville City Council for his views on the proposal. ”I had a recent friend that passed away. During that situation, seconds feel like minutes, and sometimes those minutes feel like hours,” Councilman Chad Menser shared with 44News.

Medical Center Ambulance Service declined to provide 44News with figures for their response times, and Mayor Cotton also said he does not have access to the organization’s response times.

For a city government with no experience running an ambulance service, the proposal presents a number of issues. ”The concerns would be the medical billing part of it, the logistical side of it, and then the staffing," Councilman Menser said.

44News asked the experts. Payton Rogers, Lt. public information officer of the Hopkinsville Fire Department, told 44News ”the number one learning curve would be the billing. That would be the main challenge.”

It’s not unheard of for local governments to take over ambulance services. Just south of Madisonville in Hopkinsville, that is the case, and they said it allows them to get the best tech available.

The ambulance service is managed by the fire department, an arrangement that gives the city control over the quality of equipment and training.

”All the revenue that we bring in goes right back into our service," Rogers said. "We’re able to purchase power-load systems, cardiac machines, LUCAS devices, and video laryngoscopes–all top of the line equipment.”

None of that expense falls on the taxpayer. Hopkinsville EMS operates 100% off of revenue from the use of its services, and according to a study by Fair Health, the city’s ambulance fees are below the national average.

”We’re a 100% revenue-based service, basically a nonprofit, so all the money that we make off of our operations stay within the fire department," Rogers told 44News.

Rogers says having firefighters and paramedics under one roof allows for cross-training, improved coordination in high pressure emergencies, and response times under four minutes within the city.

”Our firemen know how our ambulances are set up. They work with our ambulance personnel day-in, day-out. So, in times of chaos and crisis, our folks work really, really well together.”

Hopkinsville’s fire department-run ambulance service is one possibility for Madisonville, but city officials are waiting for more information before throwing their support behind the mayor’s proposal.

”Right now, I am completely in the middle of the road on this situation.," Councilman Menser said. "We’ll look at the numbers–want to look at patient care, but then also look at what are the advantages of taking in the ambulance service, and what’s the cost of it.”

44News reached out to Mayor Kevin Cotton, but he declined an on-camera interview.

