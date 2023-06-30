44News Investigates: Madisonville's 4th Fest Questionable Spending

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

.Corrected to the correct day, Saturday into Sunday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...


* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late
tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying andThe Flash Flood Watch is
cancelled for portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the last few days have
led to increasingly wet soil conditions. Additional
thunderstorms, and perhaps multiple rounds of storms, are
forecast this afternoon and tonight, which may lead to flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

44News Investigates: Madisonville's 4th Fest Questionable Spending

Madisonville's 4th Fest

Madisonville's 4th Fest was delayed by storms on the first night

 Brian Miller

Frustration is boiling over in Madisonville with some even calling for the mayor's resignation and calling the festival a waste of money.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — One city's celebration is now underway with a staggering price tag of nearly $374,000.

Frustration is boiling over in Madisonville, with some even calling for the mayor's resignation as hundreds voice their frustrations online.

Madisonville's mayor told 44News he doesn't have accurate figures for the festival's economic impact on the city.

"So, we have not had an economic study done on the event, so I do not have specific numbers for that," said Mayor Kevin Cotton.

We reached out to the Madisonville City Council this week to see if they would once again approve the use of hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for 4th Fest for 2024.

Despite numerous attempts, Misty Cavanaugh and Larry Noffsinger refused to respond.

Tony Space declined to comment. Franklin Stevenson spoke with 44News over the phone and said he thought the spending was appropriate but refused an on-camera interview.

We are still waiting for a response from Adam Townsend.

Chad Menser is currently out of the country and is expected to return next week.

