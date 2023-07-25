44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason returns!

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — He's back bright and early for 44News This Morning!
Morning Anchor Tommy Mason is back on-air after a 40 day health-related hiatus.
Tommy shares he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in March of this year.
After two surgeries to remove the cancer, he will now undergo chemotherapy treatment in early August.
Tommy will be on-air for a few weeks, until those sessions begin next month.
Tommy plans to officially be back on-air full-time later this fall.
But for now, the 44News team is happy he's back!