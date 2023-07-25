 Skip to main content
44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason returns!

  • Updated
  • 0
44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason is back!
Megan DiVenti

Morning Anchor Tommy Mason is back on-air after a 40 day health-related hiatus.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — He's back bright and early for 44News This Morning!

Morning Anchor Tommy Mason is back on-air after a 40 day health-related hiatus. 

Tommy shares he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in March of this year. 

After two surgeries to remove the cancer, he will now undergo chemotherapy treatment in early August. 

Tommy will be on-air for a few weeks, until those sessions begin next month. 

Tommy plans to officially be back on-air full-time later this fall. 

But for now, the 44News team is happy he's back! 

